Ex-Dividend Reminder: Raytheon Technologies, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding and Emerson Electric

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/13/20, Raytheon Technologies Corp (Symbol: RTX), Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (Symbol: BAH), and Emerson Electric Co. (Symbol: EMR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Raytheon Technologies Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.475 on 9/10/20, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.31 on 8/28/20, and Emerson Electric Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 9/10/20. As a percentage of RTX's recent stock price of $65.31, this dividend works out to approximately 0.73%, so look for shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp to trade 0.73% lower — all else being equal — when RTX shares open for trading on 8/13/20. Similarly, investors should look for BAH to open 0.36% lower in price and for EMR to open 0.71% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for RTX, BAH, and EMR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Raytheon Technologies Corp (Symbol: RTX):



Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (Symbol: BAH):



Emerson Electric Co. (Symbol: EMR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.91% for Raytheon Technologies Corp, 1.46% for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp., and 2.83% for Emerson Electric Co..

In Tuesday trading, Raytheon Technologies Corp shares are currently up about 1.7%, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. shares are up about 0.6%, and Emerson Electric Co. shares are up about 3.6% on the day.

