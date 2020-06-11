Ex-Dividend Reminder: Rayonier, Telephone & Data Systems and Amphenol

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/15/20, Rayonier Inc. (Symbol: RYN), Telephone & Data Systems Inc (Symbol: TDS), and Amphenol Corp. (Symbol: APH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Rayonier Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 6/30/20, Telephone & Data Systems Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 6/30/20, and Amphenol Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 7/8/20. As a percentage of RYN's recent stock price of $23.55, this dividend works out to approximately 1.15%, so look for shares of Rayonier Inc. to trade 1.15% lower — all else being equal — when RYN shares open for trading on 6/15/20. Similarly, investors should look for TDS to open 0.84% lower in price and for APH to open 0.26% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for RYN, TDS, and APH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Rayonier Inc. (Symbol: RYN):



Telephone & Data Systems Inc (Symbol: TDS):



Amphenol Corp. (Symbol: APH):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.59% for Rayonier Inc., 3.35% for Telephone & Data Systems Inc, and 1.03% for Amphenol Corp..

In Thursday trading, Rayonier Inc. shares are currently off about 5%, Telephone & Data Systems Inc shares are down about 4.8%, and Amphenol Corp. shares are off about 3.2% on the day.

