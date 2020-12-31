Ex-Dividend Reminder: Raymond James Financial, Physicians Realty Trust and Healthcare Trust Of America

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/4/21, Raymond James Financial Inc (Symbol: RJF), Physicians Realty Trust (Symbol: DOC), and Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (Symbol: HTA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Raymond James Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.39 on 1/19/21, Physicians Realty Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 1/20/21, and Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 1/12/21. As a percentage of RJF's recent stock price of $94.28, this dividend works out to approximately 0.41%, so look for shares of Raymond James Financial Inc to trade 0.41% lower — all else being equal — when RJF shares open for trading on 1/4/21. Similarly, investors should look for DOC to open 1.30% lower in price and for HTA to open 1.18% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for RJF, DOC, and HTA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Raymond James Financial Inc (Symbol: RJF):



Physicians Realty Trust (Symbol: DOC):



Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (Symbol: HTA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.65% for Raymond James Financial Inc, 5.21% for Physicians Realty Trust, and 4.72% for Healthcare Trust Of America Inc.

In Thursday trading, Raymond James Financial Inc shares are currently up about 0.1%, Physicians Realty Trust shares are off about 0.8%, and Healthcare Trust Of America Inc shares are off about 0.2% on the day.

