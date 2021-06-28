Ex-Dividend Reminder: Raymond James Financial, Fulton Financial and Ventas

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/30/21, Raymond James Financial Inc (Symbol: RJF), Fulton Financial Corp. (Symbol: FULT), and Ventas Inc (Symbol: VTR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Raymond James Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.39 on 7/15/21, Fulton Financial Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 7/15/21, and Ventas Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 7/14/21. As a percentage of RJF's recent stock price of $129.76, this dividend works out to approximately 0.30%, so look for shares of Raymond James Financial Inc to trade 0.30% lower — all else being equal — when RJF shares open for trading on 6/30/21. Similarly, investors should look for FULT to open 0.87% lower in price and for VTR to open 0.79% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for RJF, FULT, and VTR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Raymond James Financial Inc (Symbol: RJF):



Fulton Financial Corp. (Symbol: FULT):



Ventas Inc (Symbol: VTR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.20% for Raymond James Financial Inc, 3.46% for Fulton Financial Corp. , and 3.15% for Ventas Inc.

In Monday trading, Raymond James Financial Inc shares are currently down about 1.7%, Fulton Financial Corp. shares are off about 1.4%, and Ventas Inc shares are off about 1.9% on the day.

