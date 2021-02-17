Ex-Dividend Reminder: Radian Group, Healthcare Realty Trust and First Hawaiian

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/19/21, Radian Group, Inc. (Symbol: RDN), Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc. (Symbol: HR), and First Hawaiian Inc (Symbol: FHB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Radian Group, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 3/4/21, Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3025 on 3/9/21, and First Hawaiian Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.26 on 3/5/21. As a percentage of RDN's recent stock price of $20.89, this dividend works out to approximately 0.60%, so look for shares of Radian Group, Inc. to trade 0.60% lower — all else being equal — when RDN shares open for trading on 2/19/21. Similarly, investors should look for HR to open 1.00% lower in price and for FHB to open 0.96% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for RDN, HR, and FHB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Radian Group, Inc. (Symbol: RDN):



Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc. (Symbol: HR):



First Hawaiian Inc (Symbol: FHB):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.39% for Radian Group, Inc., 4.01% for Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc., and 3.83% for First Hawaiian Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Radian Group, Inc. shares are currently off about 0.1%, Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc. shares are down about 0.5%, and First Hawaiian Inc shares are off about 0.1% on the day.

