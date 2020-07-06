Ex-Dividend Reminder: Quest Diagnostics, Brandywine Realty Trust and CVB Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/7/20, Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (Symbol: DGX), Brandywine Realty Trust (Symbol: BDN), and CVB Financial Corp (Symbol: CVBF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Quest Diagnostics, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.56 on 7/22/20, Brandywine Realty Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 7/22/20, and CVB Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 7/23/20. As a percentage of DGX's recent stock price of $117.36, this dividend works out to approximately 0.48%, so look for shares of Quest Diagnostics, Inc. to trade 0.48% lower — all else being equal — when DGX shares open for trading on 7/7/20. Similarly, investors should look for BDN to open 1.71% lower in price and for CVBF to open 0.98% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DGX, BDN, and CVBF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (Symbol: DGX):



Brandywine Realty Trust (Symbol: BDN):



CVB Financial Corp (Symbol: CVBF):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.91% for Quest Diagnostics, Inc., 6.82% for Brandywine Realty Trust, and 3.92% for CVB Financial Corp.

In Monday trading, Quest Diagnostics, Inc. shares are currently up about 1.1%, Brandywine Realty Trust shares are up about 2.8%, and CVB Financial Corp shares are up about 2.3% on the day.

