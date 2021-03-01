Ex-Dividend Reminder: Qualcomm, Nielsen Holdings and Forward Air

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/3/21, Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM), Nielsen Holdings PLC (Symbol: NLSN), and Forward Air Corp (Symbol: FWRD) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Qualcomm Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.65 on 3/25/21, Nielsen Holdings PLC will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.06 on 3/18/21, and Forward Air Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 3/19/21. As a percentage of QCOM's recent stock price of $137.12, this dividend works out to approximately 0.47%, so look for shares of Qualcomm Inc to trade 0.47% lower — all else being equal — when QCOM shares open for trading on 3/3/21. Similarly, investors should look for NLSN to open 0.26% lower in price and for FWRD to open 0.24% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 18+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for QCOM, NLSN, and FWRD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM):



Nielsen Holdings PLC (Symbol: NLSN):



Forward Air Corp (Symbol: FWRD):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.90% for Qualcomm Inc, 1.05% for Nielsen Holdings PLC, and 0.97% for Forward Air Corp.

In Monday trading, Qualcomm Inc shares are currently up about 0.7%, Nielsen Holdings PLC shares are up about 2%, and Forward Air Corp shares are up about 1.4% on the day.

