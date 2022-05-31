Ex-Dividend Reminder: Qualcomm, C.H. Robinson Worldwide and Interface

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/1/22, Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM), C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (Symbol: CHRW), and Interface Inc. (Symbol: TILE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Qualcomm Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 6/23/22, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.55 on 7/1/22, and Interface Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.01 on 6/17/22. As a percentage of QCOM's recent stock price of $138.00, this dividend works out to approximately 0.54%, so look for shares of Qualcomm Inc to trade 0.54% lower — all else being equal — when QCOM shares open for trading on 6/1/22. Similarly, investors should look for CHRW to open 0.52% lower in price and for TILE to open 0.07% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for QCOM, CHRW, and TILE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM):



C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (Symbol: CHRW):



Interface Inc. (Symbol: TILE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.17% for Qualcomm Inc, 2.07% for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., and 0.28% for Interface Inc..

In Tuesday trading, Qualcomm Inc shares are currently down about 1.3%, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. shares are down about 1.3%, and Interface Inc. shares are down about 0.7% on the day.

