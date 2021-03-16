Ex-Dividend Reminder: QTS Realty Trust, Chubb and Hudson Pacific Properties

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/18/21, QTS Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: QTS), Chubb Ltd (Symbol: CB), and Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (Symbol: HPP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. QTS Realty Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 4/6/21, Chubb Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.78 on 4/9/21, and Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 3/29/21. As a percentage of QTS's recent stock price of $63.47, this dividend works out to approximately 0.79%, so look for shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc to trade 0.79% lower — all else being equal — when QTS shares open for trading on 3/18/21. Similarly, investors should look for CB to open 0.45% lower in price and for HPP to open 0.89% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for QTS, CB, and HPP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

QTS Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: QTS):



Chubb Ltd (Symbol: CB):



Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (Symbol: HPP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.15% for QTS Realty Trust Inc, 1.80% for Chubb Ltd, and 3.55% for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.

In Tuesday trading, QTS Realty Trust Inc shares are currently trading flat, Chubb Ltd shares are off about 0.7%, and Hudson Pacific Properties Inc shares are down about 0.8% on the day.

