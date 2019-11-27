Ex-Dividend Reminder: QIWI, Group 1 Automotive and Wendy's

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/29/19, QIWI plc (Symbol: QIWI), Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (Symbol: GPI), and Wendy's Co (Symbol: WEN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. QIWI plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 12/5/19, Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.29 on 12/16/19, and Wendy's Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 12/16/19. As a percentage of QIWI's recent stock price of $20.35, this dividend works out to approximately 1.38%, so look for shares of QIWI plc to trade 1.38% lower — all else being equal — when QIWI shares open for trading on 11/29/19. Similarly, investors should look for GPI to open 0.27% lower in price and for WEN to open 0.55% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for QIWI, GPI, and WEN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

QIWI plc (Symbol: QIWI):



Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (Symbol: GPI):



Wendy's Co (Symbol: WEN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.50% for QIWI plc, 1.10% for Group 1 Automotive, Inc., and 2.22% for Wendy's Co .

In Wednesday trading, QIWI plc shares are currently off about 0.1%, Group 1 Automotive, Inc. shares are up about 0.2%, and Wendy's Co shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

