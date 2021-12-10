Ex-Dividend Reminder: PulteGroup, Viacomcbs and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/14/21, PulteGroup Inc (Symbol: PHM), Viacomcbs Inc - Class A (Symbol: VIACA), and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: WH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. PulteGroup Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 1/4/22, Viacomcbs Inc - Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 1/3/22, and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 12/29/21. As a percentage of PHM's recent stock price of $55.90, this dividend works out to approximately 0.27%, so look for shares of PulteGroup Inc to trade 0.27% lower — all else being equal — when PHM shares open for trading on 12/14/21. Similarly, investors should look for VIACA to open 0.69% lower in price and for WH to open 0.39% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PHM, VIACA, and WH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

PulteGroup Inc (Symbol: PHM):



Viacomcbs Inc - Class A (Symbol: VIACA):



Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: WH):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.07% for PulteGroup Inc, 2.75% for Viacomcbs Inc - Class A, and 1.56% for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.

In Friday trading, PulteGroup Inc shares are currently up about 1%, Viacomcbs Inc - Class A shares are up about 1.2%, and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc shares are up about 0.4% on the day.

