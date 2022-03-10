Ex-Dividend Reminder: PulteGroup, Boyd Gaming and Gray Television

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/14/22, PulteGroup Inc (Symbol: PHM), Boyd Gaming Corp. (Symbol: BYD), and Gray Television Inc (Symbol: GTN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. PulteGroup Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 4/5/22, Boyd Gaming Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 4/15/22, and Gray Television Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 3/31/22. As a percentage of PHM's recent stock price of $46.29, this dividend works out to approximately 0.32%, so look for shares of PulteGroup Inc to trade 0.32% lower — all else being equal — when PHM shares open for trading on 3/14/22. Similarly, investors should look for BYD to open 0.23% lower in price and for GTN to open 0.34% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PHM, BYD, and GTN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

PulteGroup Inc (Symbol: PHM):



Boyd Gaming Corp. (Symbol: BYD):



Gray Television Inc (Symbol: GTN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.30% for PulteGroup Inc, 0.94% for Boyd Gaming Corp., and 1.38% for Gray Television Inc.

In Thursday trading, PulteGroup Inc shares are currently off about 2.9%, Boyd Gaming Corp. shares are off about 0.8%, and Gray Television Inc shares are down about 0.7% on the day.

