Ex-Dividend Reminder: PulteGroup, Big Lots and Vistra

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/15/20, PulteGroup Inc (Symbol: PHM), Big Lots, Inc. (Symbol: BIG), and Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. PulteGroup Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 1/5/21, Big Lots, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 12/30/20, and Vistra Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.135 on 12/30/20. As a percentage of PHM's recent stock price of $42.43, this dividend works out to approximately 0.33%, so look for shares of PulteGroup Inc to trade 0.33% lower — all else being equal — when PHM shares open for trading on 12/15/20. Similarly, investors should look for BIG to open 0.65% lower in price and for VST to open 0.73% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PHM, BIG, and VST, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

PulteGroup Inc (Symbol: PHM):



Big Lots, Inc. (Symbol: BIG):



Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.32% for PulteGroup Inc, 2.58% for Big Lots, Inc., and 2.90% for Vistra Corp.

In Friday trading, PulteGroup Inc shares are currently up about 0.6%, Big Lots, Inc. shares are trading flat, and Vistra Corp shares are down about 1.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.