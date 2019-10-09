Ex-Dividend Reminder: Publix Super Markets, Twin River Worldwide Holdings and AbbVie

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/11/19, Publix Super Markets Inc (Symbol: PUSH), Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (Symbol: TRWH), and AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Publix Super Markets Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 11/1/19, Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 10/25/19, and AbbVie Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.07 on 11/15/19. As a percentage of PUSH's recent stock price of $40.00, this dividend works out to approximately 0.75%, so look for shares of Publix Super Markets Inc to trade 0.75% lower — all else being equal — when PUSH shares open for trading on 10/11/19. Similarly, investors should look for TRWH to open 0.45% lower in price and for ABBV to open 1.44% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PUSH, TRWH, and ABBV, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Publix Super Markets Inc (Symbol: PUSH):



Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (Symbol: TRWH):



AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.00% for Publix Super Markets Inc, 1.78% for Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc, and 5.75% for AbbVie Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Publix Super Markets Inc shares are currently trading flat, Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc shares are trading flat, and AbbVie Inc shares are up about 1.2% on the day.

