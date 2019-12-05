Ex-Dividend Reminder: Public Service Enterprise Group, PPL and South Jersey Industries

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/9/19, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (Symbol: PEG), PPL Corp (Symbol: PPL), and South Jersey Industries Inc (Symbol: SJI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.47 on 12/31/19, PPL Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4125 on 1/2/20, and South Jersey Industries Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.295 on 12/27/19. As a percentage of PEG's recent stock price of $58.80, this dividend works out to approximately 0.80%, so look for shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc to trade 0.80% lower — all else being equal — when PEG shares open for trading on 12/9/19. Similarly, investors should look for PPL to open 1.20% lower in price and for SJI to open 0.97% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PEG, PPL, and SJI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (Symbol: PEG):



PPL Corp (Symbol: PPL):



South Jersey Industries Inc (Symbol: SJI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.20% for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc, 4.78% for PPL Corp, and 3.86% for South Jersey Industries Inc.

In Thursday trading, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc shares are currently off about 0.2%, PPL Corp shares are down about 0.1%, and South Jersey Industries Inc shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

