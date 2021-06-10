Ex-Dividend Reminder: PS Business Parks, Stewart Information Services and American Homes 4 Rent

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/14/21, PS Business Parks Inc (Symbol: PSB), Stewart Information Services Corp (Symbol: STC), and American Homes 4 Rent (Symbol: AMH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. PS Business Parks Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.05 on 6/30/21, Stewart Information Services Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 6/30/21, and American Homes 4 Rent will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 6/30/21. As a percentage of PSB's recent stock price of $160.52, this dividend works out to approximately 0.65%, so look for shares of PS Business Parks Inc to trade 0.65% lower — all else being equal — when PSB shares open for trading on 6/14/21. Similarly, investors should look for STC to open 0.55% lower in price and for AMH to open 0.26% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PSB, STC, and AMH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

PS Business Parks Inc (Symbol: PSB):



Stewart Information Services Corp (Symbol: STC):



American Homes 4 Rent (Symbol: AMH):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.62% for PS Business Parks Inc, 2.18% for Stewart Information Services Corp, and 1.03% for American Homes 4 Rent.

In Thursday trading, PS Business Parks Inc shares are currently up about 0.4%, Stewart Information Services Corp shares are up about 1%, and American Homes 4 Rent shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

