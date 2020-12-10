Ex-Dividend Reminder: Prosperity Bancshares, Crown Castle International and Stewart Information Services

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/14/20, Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (Symbol: PB), Crown Castle International Corp (Symbol: CCI), and Stewart Information Services Corp (Symbol: STC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Prosperity Bancshares Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.49 on 1/4/21, Crown Castle International Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.33 on 12/31/20, and Stewart Information Services Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 12/31/20. As a percentage of PB's recent stock price of $65.85, this dividend works out to approximately 0.74%, so look for shares of Prosperity Bancshares Inc. to trade 0.74% lower — all else being equal — when PB shares open for trading on 12/14/20. Similarly, investors should look for CCI to open 0.83% lower in price and for STC to open 0.64% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PB, CCI, and STC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (Symbol: PB):



Crown Castle International Corp (Symbol: CCI):



Stewart Information Services Corp (Symbol: STC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.98% for Prosperity Bancshares Inc., 3.34% for Crown Castle International Corp , and 2.57% for Stewart Information Services Corp.

In Thursday trading, Prosperity Bancshares Inc. shares are currently down about 1%, Crown Castle International Corp shares are up about 0.7%, and Stewart Information Services Corp shares are down about 1.4% on the day.

