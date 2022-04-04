Ex-Dividend Reminder: Progressive, Preferred Bank and ABM Industries

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/6/22, Progressive Corp. (Symbol: PGR), Preferred Bank (Symbol: PFBC), and ABM Industries, Inc. (Symbol: ABM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Progressive Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 4/14/22, Preferred Bank will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.43 on 4/21/22, and ABM Industries, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.195 on 5/2/22. As a percentage of PGR's recent stock price of $115.19, this dividend works out to approximately 0.09%, so look for shares of Progressive Corp. to trade 0.09% lower — all else being equal — when PGR shares open for trading on 4/6/22. Similarly, investors should look for PFBC to open 0.59% lower in price and for ABM to open 0.42% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PGR, PFBC, and ABM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Progressive Corp. (Symbol: PGR):



Preferred Bank (Symbol: PFBC):



ABM Industries, Inc. (Symbol: ABM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.35% for Progressive Corp., 2.36% for Preferred Bank, and 1.68% for ABM Industries, Inc..

In Monday trading, Progressive Corp. shares are currently up about 1.1%, Preferred Bank shares are off about 1.6%, and ABM Industries, Inc. shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.