Ex-Dividend Reminder: Progressive, Erie Indemnity and AAR

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/4/19, Progressive Corp. (Symbol: PGR), Erie Indemnity Co. (Symbol: ERIE), and AAR Corp (Symbol: AIR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Progressive Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 10/15/19, Erie Indemnity Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.90 on 10/22/19, and AAR Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.075 on 10/21/19. As a percentage of PGR's recent stock price of $75.83, this dividend works out to approximately 0.13%, so look for shares of Progressive Corp. to trade 0.13% lower — all else being equal — when PGR shares open for trading on 10/4/19. Similarly, investors should look for ERIE to open 0.50% lower in price and for AIR to open 0.19% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PGR, ERIE, and AIR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Progressive Corp. (Symbol: PGR):



Erie Indemnity Co. (Symbol: ERIE):



AAR Corp (Symbol: AIR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.53% for Progressive Corp. , 2.01% for Erie Indemnity Co., and 0.76% for AAR Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Progressive Corp. shares are currently off about 0.1%, Erie Indemnity Co. shares are off about 1.3%, and AAR Corp shares are down about 1.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.