Ex-Dividend Reminder: Progress Software, Northrop Grumman and ManpowerGroup

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/28/21, Progress Software Corp (Symbol: PRGS), Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC), and ManpowerGroup Inc (Symbol: MAN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Progress Software Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.175 on 6/15/21, Northrop Grumman Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.57 on 6/16/21, and ManpowerGroup Inc will pay its semi-annual dividend of $1.26 on 6/15/21. As a percentage of PRGS's recent stock price of $44.34, this dividend works out to approximately 0.39%, so look for shares of Progress Software Corp to trade 0.39% lower — all else being equal — when PRGS shares open for trading on 5/28/21. Similarly, investors should look for NOC to open 0.42% lower in price and for MAN to open 1.04% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PRGS, NOC, and MAN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Progress Software Corp (Symbol: PRGS):



Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC):



ManpowerGroup Inc (Symbol: MAN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.58% for Progress Software Corp, 1.70% for Northrop Grumman Corp, and 2.07% for ManpowerGroup Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Progress Software Corp shares are currently up about 0.3%, Northrop Grumman Corp shares are down about 0.1%, and ManpowerGroup Inc shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.