Ex-Dividend Reminder: Progress Software, eBay and Clearway Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/26/21, Progress Software Corp (Symbol: PRGS), eBay Inc. (Symbol: EBAY), and Clearway Energy Inc (Symbol: CWEN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Progress Software Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.175 on 3/15/21, eBay Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 3/19/21, and Clearway Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.324 on 3/15/21. As a percentage of PRGS's recent stock price of $44.37, this dividend works out to approximately 0.39%, so look for shares of Progress Software Corp to trade 0.39% lower — all else being equal — when PRGS shares open for trading on 2/26/21. Similarly, investors should look for EBAY to open 0.30% lower in price and for CWEN to open 1.12% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PRGS, EBAY, and CWEN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Progress Software Corp (Symbol: PRGS):



eBay Inc. (Symbol: EBAY):



Clearway Energy Inc (Symbol: CWEN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.58% for Progress Software Corp, 1.19% for eBay Inc., and 4.47% for Clearway Energy Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Progress Software Corp shares are currently down about 0.6%, eBay Inc. shares are off about 1.2%, and Clearway Energy Inc shares are off about 0.3% on the day.

