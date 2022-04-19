Ex-Dividend Reminder: Procter & Gamble, Williams Sonoma and Designer Brands

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/21/22, Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG), Williams Sonoma Inc (Symbol: WSM), and Designer Brands Inc (Symbol: DBI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Procter & Gamble Company will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.9133 on 5/16/22, Williams Sonoma Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.78 on 5/27/22, and Designer Brands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 5/6/22. As a percentage of PG's recent stock price of $156.50, this dividend works out to approximately 0.58%, so look for shares of Procter & Gamble Company to trade 0.58% lower — all else being equal — when PG shares open for trading on 4/21/22. Similarly, investors should look for WSM to open 0.55% lower in price and for DBI to open 0.33% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Williams Sonoma Inc (Symbol: WSM) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 16+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for PG, WSM, and DBI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG):



Williams Sonoma Inc (Symbol: WSM):



Designer Brands Inc (Symbol: DBI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.33% for Procter & Gamble Company, 2.19% for Williams Sonoma Inc, and 1.33% for Designer Brands Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Procter & Gamble Company shares are currently down about 0.4%, Williams Sonoma Inc shares are up about 0.9%, and Designer Brands Inc shares are up about 1% on the day.

