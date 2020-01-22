Ex-Dividend Reminder: Procter & Gamble, First Busey and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/23/20, Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG), First Busey Corp (Symbol: BUSE), and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Symbol: ILPT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Procter & Gamble Company will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.7459 on 2/18/20, First Busey Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 1/31/20, and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 2/20/20. As a percentage of PG's recent stock price of $126.42, this dividend works out to approximately 0.59%, so look for shares of Procter & Gamble Company to trade 0.59% lower — all else being equal — when PG shares open for trading on 1/23/20. Similarly, investors should look for BUSE to open 0.81% lower in price and for ILPT to open 1.43% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PG, BUSE, and ILPT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG):



First Busey Corp (Symbol: BUSE):



Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Symbol: ILPT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.36% for Procter & Gamble Company , 3.23% for First Busey Corp, and 5.73% for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust.

In Wednesday trading, Procter & Gamble Company shares are currently up about 0.3%, First Busey Corp shares are up about 0.3%, and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

