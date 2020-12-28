Ex-Dividend Reminder: Primoris Services, Stantec and Nucor

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/30/20, Primoris Services Corp (Symbol: PRIM), Stantec Inc (Symbol: STN), and Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Primoris Services Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.06 on 1/15/21, Stantec Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.155 on 1/15/21, and Nucor Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.405 on 2/11/21. As a percentage of PRIM's recent stock price of $27.89, this dividend works out to approximately 0.22%, so look for shares of Primoris Services Corp to trade 0.22% lower — all else being equal — when PRIM shares open for trading on 12/30/20. Similarly, investors should look for STN to open 0.48% lower in price and for NUE to open 0.78% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PRIM, STN, and NUE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Primoris Services Corp (Symbol: PRIM):



Stantec Inc (Symbol: STN):



Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.86% for Primoris Services Corp, 1.92% for Stantec Inc, and 3.11% for Nucor Corp..

In Monday trading, Primoris Services Corp shares are currently up about 0.5%, Stantec Inc shares are up about 0.1%, and Nucor Corp. shares are down about 0.6% on the day.

