Ex-Dividend Reminder: Primoris Services, Nucor and FMC

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/29/22, Primoris Services Corp (Symbol: PRIM), Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE), and FMC Corp. (Symbol: FMC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Primoris Services Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.06 on 10/14/22, Nucor Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 11/10/22, and FMC Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.53 on 10/20/22. As a percentage of PRIM's recent stock price of $17.58, this dividend works out to approximately 0.34%, so look for shares of Primoris Services Corp to trade 0.34% lower — all else being equal — when PRIM shares open for trading on 9/29/22. Similarly, investors should look for NUE to open 0.48% lower in price and for FMC to open 0.51% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PRIM, NUE, and FMC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Primoris Services Corp (Symbol: PRIM):



Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE):



FMC Corp. (Symbol: FMC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.37% for Primoris Services Corp, 1.90% for Nucor Corp., and 2.03% for FMC Corp..

In Tuesday trading, Primoris Services Corp shares are currently up about 0.4%, Nucor Corp. shares are up about 1.7%, and FMC Corp. shares are up about 1.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.