Ex-Dividend Reminder: Primoris Services, Canadian Pacific Railway and Lincoln Electric Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/30/21, Primoris Services Corp (Symbol: PRIM), Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (Symbol: CP), and Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: LECO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Primoris Services Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.06 on 1/14/22, Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 1/31/22, and Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.56 on 1/14/22. As a percentage of PRIM's recent stock price of $24.35, this dividend works out to approximately 0.25%, so look for shares of Primoris Services Corp to trade 0.25% lower — all else being equal — when PRIM shares open for trading on 12/30/21. Similarly, investors should look for CP to open 0.27% lower in price and for LECO to open 0.40% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PRIM, CP, and LECO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Primoris Services Corp (Symbol: PRIM):



Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (Symbol: CP):



Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: LECO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.99% for Primoris Services Corp, 1.06% for Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd, and 1.61% for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc..

In Tuesday trading, Primoris Services Corp shares are currently down about 0.1%, Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd shares are up about 0.2%, and Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. shares are off about 0.2% on the day.

