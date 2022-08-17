Ex-Dividend Reminder: Primerica, Tekla Healthcare Opportunies Fund and Radian Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/19/22, Primerica Inc (Symbol: PRI), Tekla Healthcare Opportunies Fund (Symbol: THQ), and Radian Group, Inc. (Symbol: RDN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Primerica Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.55 on 9/14/22, Tekla Healthcare Opportunies Fund will pay its monthly dividend of $0.1125 on 8/31/22, and Radian Group, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 9/1/22. As a percentage of PRI's recent stock price of $136.60, this dividend works out to approximately 0.40%, so look for shares of Primerica Inc to trade 0.40% lower — all else being equal — when PRI shares open for trading on 8/19/22. Similarly, investors should look for THQ to open 0.54% lower in price and for RDN to open 0.86% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PRI, THQ, and RDN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Primerica Inc (Symbol: PRI):



Tekla Healthcare Opportunies Fund (Symbol: THQ):



Radian Group, Inc. (Symbol: RDN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.61% for Primerica Inc, 6.45% for Tekla Healthcare Opportunies Fund, and 3.45% for Radian Group, Inc..

In Wednesday trading, Primerica Inc shares are currently down about 0.9%, Tekla Healthcare Opportunies Fund shares are down about 0.6%, and Radian Group, Inc. shares are off about 0.9% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.