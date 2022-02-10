Ex-Dividend Reminder: PriceSmart, Fortis and American States Water

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/14/22, PriceSmart Inc (Symbol: PSMT), Fortis Inc (Symbol: FTS), and American States Water Co (Symbol: AWR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. PriceSmart Inc will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.43 on 2/28/22, Fortis Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.535 on 3/1/22, and American States Water Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.365 on 3/1/22. As a percentage of PSMT's recent stock price of $69.73, this dividend works out to approximately 0.62%, so look for shares of PriceSmart Inc to trade 0.62% lower — all else being equal — when PSMT shares open for trading on 2/14/22. Similarly, investors should look for FTS to open 1.14% lower in price and for AWR to open 0.42% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PSMT, FTS, and AWR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

PriceSmart Inc (Symbol: PSMT):



Fortis Inc (Symbol: FTS):



American States Water Co (Symbol: AWR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.23% for PriceSmart Inc, 4.57% for Fortis Inc, and 1.69% for American States Water Co.

In Thursday trading, PriceSmart Inc shares are currently down about 1.4%, Fortis Inc shares are off about 1%, and American States Water Co shares are down about 2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.