Ex-Dividend Reminder: Premier, Watts Water Technologies and Xylem

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/31/22, Premier Inc (Symbol: PINC), Watts Water Technologies Inc (Symbol: WTS), and Xylem Inc (Symbol: XYL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Premier Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 9/15/22, Watts Water Technologies Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 9/15/22, and Xylem Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 9/29/22. As a percentage of PINC's recent stock price of $36.17, this dividend works out to approximately 0.58%, so look for shares of Premier Inc to trade 0.58% lower — all else being equal — when PINC shares open for trading on 8/31/22. Similarly, investors should look for WTS to open 0.21% lower in price and for XYL to open 0.33% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PINC, WTS, and XYL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Premier Inc (Symbol: PINC):



Watts Water Technologies Inc (Symbol: WTS):



Xylem Inc (Symbol: XYL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.32% for Premier Inc, 0.84% for Watts Water Technologies Inc, and 1.30% for Xylem Inc.

In Monday trading, Premier Inc shares are currently down about 1.3%, Watts Water Technologies Inc shares are down about 0.1%, and Xylem Inc shares are down about 1% on the day.

