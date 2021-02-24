Ex-Dividend Reminder: Premier, Tennant and Northrop Grumman

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/26/21, Premier Inc (Symbol: PINC), Tennant Co. (Symbol: TNC), and Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Premier Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 3/15/21, Tennant Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 3/15/21, and Northrop Grumman Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.45 on 3/17/21. As a percentage of PINC's recent stock price of $34.34, this dividend works out to approximately 0.55%, so look for shares of Premier Inc to trade 0.55% lower — all else being equal — when PINC shares open for trading on 2/26/21. Similarly, investors should look for TNC to open 0.29% lower in price and for NOC to open 0.49% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PINC, TNC, and NOC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Premier Inc (Symbol: PINC):



Tennant Co. (Symbol: TNC):



Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.21% for Premier Inc, 1.18% for Tennant Co., and 1.94% for Northrop Grumman Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Premier Inc shares are currently up about 0.2%, Tennant Co. shares are up about 0.7%, and Northrop Grumman Corp shares are off about 0.1% on the day.

