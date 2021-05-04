Ex-Dividend Reminder: Premier Financial, CIT Group and WSFS Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/6/21, Premier Financial Corp (Symbol: PFC), CIT Group Inc (Symbol: CIT), and WSFS Financial Corp (Symbol: WSFS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Premier Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.26 on 5/14/21, CIT Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 5/21/21, and WSFS Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 5/21/21. As a percentage of PFC's recent stock price of $32.37, this dividend works out to approximately 0.80%, so look for shares of Premier Financial Corp to trade 0.80% lower — all else being equal — when PFC shares open for trading on 5/6/21. Similarly, investors should look for CIT to open 0.65% lower in price and for WSFS to open 0.25% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PFC, CIT, and WSFS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Premier Financial Corp (Symbol: PFC):



CIT Group Inc (Symbol: CIT):



WSFS Financial Corp (Symbol: WSFS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.21% for Premier Financial Corp, 2.61% for CIT Group Inc , and 1.02% for WSFS Financial Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Premier Financial Corp shares are currently up about 1.5%, CIT Group Inc shares are up about 0.6%, and WSFS Financial Corp shares are off about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.