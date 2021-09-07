Ex-Dividend Reminder: PPL Corp, South Jersey Industries and MDU Resources Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/9/21, PPL Corp (Symbol: PPL), South Jersey Industries Inc (Symbol: SJI), and MDU Resources Group Inc (Symbol: MDU) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. PPL Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.415 on 10/1/21, South Jersey Industries Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3025 on 10/4/21, and MDU Resources Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2125 on 10/1/21. As a percentage of PPL's recent stock price of $30.07, this dividend works out to approximately 1.38%, so look for shares of PPL Corp to trade 1.38% lower — all else being equal — when PPL shares open for trading on 9/9/21. Similarly, investors should look for SJI to open 1.22% lower in price and for MDU to open 0.66% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PPL, SJI, and MDU, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

PPL Corp (Symbol: PPL):



South Jersey Industries Inc (Symbol: SJI):



MDU Resources Group Inc (Symbol: MDU):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.52% for PPL Corp, 4.89% for South Jersey Industries Inc, and 2.65% for MDU Resources Group Inc.

In Tuesday trading, PPL Corp shares are currently off about 0.1%, South Jersey Industries Inc shares are up about 0.2%, and MDU Resources Group Inc shares are off about 0.5% on the day.

