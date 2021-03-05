Ex-Dividend Reminder: PPL, Ameren and Becton, Dickinson

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/9/21, PPL Corp (Symbol: PPL), Ameren Corp (Symbol: AEE), and Becton, Dickinson & Co (Symbol: BDX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. PPL Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.415 on 4/1/21, Ameren Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.55 on 3/31/21, and Becton, Dickinson & Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.83 on 3/31/21. As a percentage of PPL's recent stock price of $27.91, this dividend works out to approximately 1.49%, so look for shares of PPL Corp to trade 1.49% lower — all else being equal — when PPL shares open for trading on 3/9/21. Similarly, investors should look for AEE to open 0.77% lower in price and for BDX to open 0.34% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PPL, AEE, and BDX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

PPL Corp (Symbol: PPL):



Ameren Corp (Symbol: AEE):



Becton, Dickinson & Co (Symbol: BDX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.95% for PPL Corp, 3.09% for Ameren Corp, and 1.38% for Becton, Dickinson & Co.

In Friday trading, PPL Corp shares are currently up about 1.6%, Ameren Corp shares are up about 0.1%, and Becton, Dickinson & Co shares are off about 0.3% on the day.

