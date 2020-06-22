Ex-Dividend Reminder: Portland General Electric, Pembina Pipeline and Getty Realty

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/24/20, Portland General Electric Co. (Symbol: POR), Pembina Pipeline Corp (Symbol: PBA), and Getty Realty Corp. (Symbol: GTY) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Portland General Electric Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.385 on 7/15/20, Pembina Pipeline Corp will pay its monthly dividend of $0.21 on 7/15/20, and Getty Realty Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.37 on 7/9/20. As a percentage of POR's recent stock price of $42.56, this dividend works out to approximately 0.90%, so look for shares of Portland General Electric Co. to trade 0.90% lower — all else being equal — when POR shares open for trading on 6/24/20. Similarly, investors should look for PBA to open 0.82% lower in price and for GTY to open 1.25% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Portland General Electric Co. (Symbol: POR) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 14+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for POR, PBA, and GTY, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Portland General Electric Co. (Symbol: POR):



Pembina Pipeline Corp (Symbol: PBA):



Getty Realty Corp. (Symbol: GTY):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.62% for Portland General Electric Co., 9.80% for Pembina Pipeline Corp, and 4.99% for Getty Realty Corp..

In Monday trading, Portland General Electric Co. shares are currently off about 1%, Pembina Pipeline Corp shares are down about 0.1%, and Getty Realty Corp. shares are off about 2.2% on the day.

