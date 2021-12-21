Ex-Dividend Reminder: Portland General Electric, Global Medical REIT and New York Mortgage Trust

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/23/21, Portland General Electric Co. (Symbol: POR), Global Medical REIT Inc (Symbol: GMRE), and New York Mortgage Trust Inc (Symbol: NYMT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Portland General Electric Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.43 on 1/18/22, Global Medical REIT Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.205 on 1/10/22, and New York Mortgage Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 1/25/22. As a percentage of POR's recent stock price of $52.56, this dividend works out to approximately 0.82%, so look for shares of Portland General Electric Co. to trade 0.82% lower — all else being equal — when POR shares open for trading on 12/23/21. Similarly, investors should look for GMRE to open 1.20% lower in price and for NYMT to open 2.66% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Portland General Electric Co. (Symbol: POR) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 15+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for POR, GMRE, and NYMT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Portland General Electric Co. (Symbol: POR):



Global Medical REIT Inc (Symbol: GMRE):



New York Mortgage Trust Inc (Symbol: NYMT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.27% for Portland General Electric Co., 4.81% for Global Medical REIT Inc, and 10.62% for New York Mortgage Trust Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Portland General Electric Co. shares are currently up about 0.7%, Global Medical REIT Inc shares are up about 1.9%, and New York Mortgage Trust Inc shares are up about 4.3% on the day.

