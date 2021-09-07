Ex-Dividend Reminder: Popular, Meta Financial Group and CME Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/9/21, Popular Inc. (Symbol: BPOP), Meta Financial Group Inc (Symbol: CASH), and CME Group (Symbol: CME) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Popular Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 10/1/21, Meta Financial Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 10/1/21, and CME Group will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.90 on 9/27/21. As a percentage of BPOP's recent stock price of $74.73, this dividend works out to approximately 0.60%, so look for shares of Popular Inc. to trade 0.60% lower — all else being equal — when BPOP shares open for trading on 9/9/21. Similarly, investors should look for CASH to open 0.10% lower in price and for CME to open 0.46% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BPOP, CASH, and CME, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Popular Inc. (Symbol: BPOP):



Meta Financial Group Inc (Symbol: CASH):



CME Group (Symbol: CME):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.41% for Popular Inc., 0.41% for Meta Financial Group Inc, and 1.86% for CME Group.

In Tuesday trading, Popular Inc. shares are currently trading flat, Meta Financial Group Inc shares are down about 0.3%, and CME Group shares are down about 0.8% on the day.

