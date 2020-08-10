Ex-Dividend Reminder: Pool, Entergy and Zions Bancorporation

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/12/20, Pool Corp (Symbol: POOL), Entergy Corp (Symbol: ETR), and Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Symbol: ZION) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Pool Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.58 on 8/27/20, Entergy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.93 on 9/1/20, and Zions Bancorporation, N.A. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 8/20/20. As a percentage of POOL's recent stock price of $328.27, this dividend works out to approximately 0.18%, so look for shares of Pool Corp to trade 0.18% lower — all else being equal — when POOL shares open for trading on 8/12/20. Similarly, investors should look for ETR to open 0.89% lower in price and for ZION to open 1.00% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for POOL, ETR, and ZION, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Pool Corp (Symbol: POOL):



Entergy Corp (Symbol: ETR):



Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Symbol: ZION):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.71% for Pool Corp, 3.55% for Entergy Corp, and 3.98% for Zions Bancorporation, N.A..

In Monday trading, Pool Corp shares are currently off about 0.1%, Entergy Corp shares are up about 0.1%, and Zions Bancorporation, N.A. shares are up about 1% on the day.

