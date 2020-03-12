Ex-Dividend Reminder: PolyOne, Silgan Holdings and Ecolab

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/16/20, PolyOne Corp. (Symbol: POL), Silgan Holdings Inc (Symbol: SLGN), and Ecolab Inc (Symbol: ECL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. PolyOne Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2025 on 4/8/20, Silgan Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 3/31/20, and Ecolab Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.47 on 4/15/20. As a percentage of POL's recent stock price of $17.97, this dividend works out to approximately 1.13%, so look for shares of PolyOne Corp. to trade 1.13% lower — all else being equal — when POL shares open for trading on 3/16/20. Similarly, investors should look for SLGN to open 0.46% lower in price and for ECL to open 0.27% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Silgan Holdings Inc (Symbol: SLGN) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 15+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for POL, SLGN, and ECL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

PolyOne Corp. (Symbol: POL):



Silgan Holdings Inc (Symbol: SLGN):



Ecolab Inc (Symbol: ECL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.51% for PolyOne Corp., 1.85% for Silgan Holdings Inc, and 1.09% for Ecolab Inc.

In Thursday trading, PolyOne Corp. shares are currently down about 10.9%, Silgan Holdings Inc shares are down about 5.8%, and Ecolab Inc shares are off about 7.4% on the day.

