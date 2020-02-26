Ex-Dividend Reminder: Polaris, Seaboard and McDonald's

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/28/20, Polaris Inc (Symbol: PII), Seaboard Corp. (Symbol: SEB), and McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Polaris Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.62 on 3/16/20, Seaboard Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $2.25 on 3/12/20, and McDonald's Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.25 on 3/16/20. As a percentage of PII's recent stock price of $84.37, this dividend works out to approximately 0.73%, so look for shares of Polaris Inc to trade 0.73% lower — all else being equal — when PII shares open for trading on 2/28/20. Similarly, investors should look for SEB to open 0.06% lower in price and for MCD to open 0.59% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PII, SEB, and MCD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Polaris Inc (Symbol: PII):



Seaboard Corp. (Symbol: SEB):



McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.94% for Polaris Inc, 0.25% for Seaboard Corp., and 2.36% for McDonald's Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Polaris Inc shares are currently up about 0.7%, Seaboard Corp. shares are off about 0.9%, and McDonald's Corp shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

