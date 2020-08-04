Ex-Dividend Reminder: PNM Resources, Washington Federal and TD Ameritrade Holding

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/6/20, PNM Resources Inc (Symbol: PNM), Washington Federal Inc (Symbol: WAFD), and TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (Symbol: AMTD) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. PNM Resources Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3075 on 8/14/20, Washington Federal Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 8/21/20, and TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.31 on 8/21/20. As a percentage of PNM's recent stock price of $41.78, this dividend works out to approximately 0.74%, so look for shares of PNM Resources Inc to trade 0.74% lower — all else being equal — when PNM shares open for trading on 8/6/20. Similarly, investors should look for WAFD to open 0.96% lower in price and for AMTD to open 0.85% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PNM, WAFD, and AMTD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

PNM Resources Inc (Symbol: PNM):



Washington Federal Inc (Symbol: WAFD):



TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (Symbol: AMTD):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.94% for PNM Resources Inc, 3.83% for Washington Federal Inc, and 3.40% for TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation.

In Tuesday trading, PNM Resources Inc shares are currently down about 0.2%, Washington Federal Inc shares are down about 0.2%, and TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation shares are up about 0.9% on the day.

