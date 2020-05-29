Ex-Dividend Reminder: Pjt Partners, Old Dominion Freight Line and EnPro Industries

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/2/20, Pjt Partners Inc Class A (Symbol: PJT), Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (Symbol: ODFL), and EnPro Industries Inc (Symbol: NPO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Pjt Partners Inc Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 6/17/20, Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 6/17/20, and EnPro Industries Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.26 on 6/17/20. As a percentage of PJT's recent stock price of $54.30, this dividend works out to approximately 0.09%, so look for shares of Pjt Partners Inc Class A to trade 0.09% lower — all else being equal — when PJT shares open for trading on 6/2/20. Similarly, investors should look for ODFL to open 0.09% lower in price and for NPO to open 0.58% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PJT, ODFL, and NPO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Pjt Partners Inc Class A (Symbol: PJT):



Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (Symbol: ODFL):



EnPro Industries Inc (Symbol: NPO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.37% for Pjt Partners Inc Class A, 0.36% for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc., and 2.31% for EnPro Industries Inc.

In Friday trading, Pjt Partners Inc Class A shares are currently off about 0.9%, Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. shares are up about 0.4%, and EnPro Industries Inc shares are down about 3.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.