Ex-Dividend Reminder: Pjt Partners, Berkley and HP

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/8/22, Pjt Partners Inc Class A (Symbol: PJT), Berkley Corp (Symbol: WRB), and HP Inc (Symbol: HPQ) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Pjt Partners Inc Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 3/23/22, Berkley Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 3/23/22, and HP Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 4/6/22. As a percentage of PJT's recent stock price of $58.92, this dividend works out to approximately 0.42%, so look for shares of Pjt Partners Inc Class A to trade 0.42% lower — all else being equal — when PJT shares open for trading on 3/8/22. Similarly, investors should look for WRB to open 0.15% lower in price and for HPQ to open 0.69% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PJT, WRB, and HPQ, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Pjt Partners Inc Class A (Symbol: PJT):



Berkley Corp (Symbol: WRB):



HP Inc (Symbol: HPQ):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.70% for Pjt Partners Inc Class A, 0.59% for Berkley Corp, and 2.75% for HP Inc.

In Friday trading, Pjt Partners Inc Class A shares are currently down about 1.2%, Berkley Corp shares are down about 2.3%, and HP Inc shares are off about 0.6% on the day.

