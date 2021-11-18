Ex-Dividend Reminder: Piper Sandler Companies, Skyworks Solutions and International Game Technology

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/22/21, Piper Sandler Companies (Symbol: PIPR), Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS), and International Game Technology PLC (Symbol: IGT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Piper Sandler Companies will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.55 on 12/10/21, Skyworks Solutions Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.56 on 12/14/21, and International Game Technology PLC will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 12/7/21. As a percentage of PIPR's recent stock price of $188.28, this dividend works out to approximately 0.29%, so look for shares of Piper Sandler Companies to trade 0.29% lower — all else being equal — when PIPR shares open for trading on 11/22/21. Similarly, investors should look for SWKS to open 0.34% lower in price and for IGT to open 0.68% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PIPR, SWKS, and IGT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Piper Sandler Companies (Symbol: PIPR):



Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS):



International Game Technology PLC (Symbol: IGT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.17% for Piper Sandler Companies, 1.36% for Skyworks Solutions Inc, and 2.73% for International Game Technology PLC.

In Thursday trading, Piper Sandler Companies shares are currently up about 0.8%, Skyworks Solutions Inc shares are up about 1.1%, and International Game Technology PLC shares are down about 0.3% on the day.

