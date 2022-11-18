Ex-Dividend Reminder: Piper Sandler Companies, Loews and Southside Bancshares

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/22/22, Piper Sandler Companies (Symbol: PIPR), Loews Corp. (Symbol: L), and Southside Bancshares, Inc. (Symbol: SBSI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Piper Sandler Companies will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 12/9/22, Loews Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0625 on 12/6/22, and Southside Bancshares, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 12/8/22. As a percentage of PIPR's recent stock price of $145.57, this dividend works out to approximately 0.41%, so look for shares of Piper Sandler Companies to trade 0.41% lower — all else being equal — when PIPR shares open for trading on 11/22/22. Similarly, investors should look for L to open 0.11% lower in price and for SBSI to open 0.95% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PIPR, L, and SBSI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Piper Sandler Companies (Symbol: PIPR):



Loews Corp. (Symbol: L):



Southside Bancshares, Inc. (Symbol: SBSI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.65% for Piper Sandler Companies, 0.44% for Loews Corp., and 3.81% for Southside Bancshares, Inc..

In Friday trading, Piper Sandler Companies shares are currently off about 0.2%, Loews Corp. shares are up about 1.6%, and Southside Bancshares, Inc. shares are up about 1.6% on the day.

