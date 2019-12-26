Ex-Dividend Reminder: Pioneer Natural Resources, Enerplus and Vermilion Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/30/19, Pioneer Natural Resources Co (Symbol: PXD), Enerplus Corp (Symbol: ERF), and Vermilion Energy Inc (Symbol: VET) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Pioneer Natural Resources Co will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.44 on 1/14/20, Enerplus Corp will pay its monthly dividend of $0.01 on 1/15/20, and Vermilion Energy Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.23 on 1/15/20. As a percentage of PXD's recent stock price of $152.38, this dividend works out to approximately 0.29%, so look for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources Co to trade 0.29% lower — all else being equal — when PXD shares open for trading on 12/30/19. Similarly, investors should look for ERF to open 0.14% lower in price and for VET to open 1.40% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PXD, ERF, and VET, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co (Symbol: PXD):



Enerplus Corp (Symbol: ERF):



Vermilion Energy Inc (Symbol: VET):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.58% for Pioneer Natural Resources Co, 1.70% for Enerplus Corp, and 16.79% for Vermilion Energy Inc.

In Thursday trading, Pioneer Natural Resources Co shares are currently up about 0.4%, Enerplus Corp shares are up about 0.7%, and Vermilion Energy Inc shares are up about 1.1% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.