Ex-Dividend Reminder: Pinnacle West Capital, People's United Financial and Aon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/31/22, Pinnacle West Capital Corp (Symbol: PNW), People's United Financial Inc (Symbol: PBCT), and Aon plc (Symbol: AON) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Pinnacle West Capital Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.85 on 3/1/22, People's United Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.1825 on 2/15/22, and Aon plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.51 on 2/15/22. As a percentage of PNW's recent stock price of $70.50, this dividend works out to approximately 1.21%, so look for shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corp to trade 1.21% lower — all else being equal — when PNW shares open for trading on 1/31/22. Similarly, investors should look for PBCT to open 0.93% lower in price and for AON to open 0.19% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PNW, PBCT, and AON, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp (Symbol: PNW):



People's United Financial Inc (Symbol: PBCT):



Aon plc (Symbol: AON):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.82% for Pinnacle West Capital Corp, 3.73% for People's United Financial Inc, and 0.76% for Aon plc.

In Thursday trading, Pinnacle West Capital Corp shares are currently up about 1%, People's United Financial Inc shares are up about 2.1%, and Aon plc shares are up about 0.6% on the day.

