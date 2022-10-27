Ex-Dividend Reminder: Pinnacle West Capital, Cadre Holdings and Zoetis

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/31/22, Pinnacle West Capital Corp (Symbol: PNW), Cadre Holdings Inc (Symbol: CDRE), and Zoetis Inc (Symbol: ZTS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Pinnacle West Capital Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.865 on 12/1/22, Cadre Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 11/14/22, and Zoetis Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.325 on 12/1/22. As a percentage of PNW's recent stock price of $66.75, this dividend works out to approximately 1.30%, so look for shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corp to trade 1.30% lower — all else being equal — when PNW shares open for trading on 10/31/22. Similarly, investors should look for CDRE to open 0.28% lower in price and for ZTS to open 0.21% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PNW, CDRE, and ZTS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp (Symbol: PNW):



Cadre Holdings Inc (Symbol: CDRE):



Zoetis Inc (Symbol: ZTS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.18% for Pinnacle West Capital Corp, 1.11% for Cadre Holdings Inc, and 0.85% for Zoetis Inc.

In Thursday trading, Pinnacle West Capital Corp shares are currently up about 1.1%, Cadre Holdings Inc shares are up about 1.3%, and Zoetis Inc shares are up about 0.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.