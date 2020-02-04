Ex-Dividend Reminder: Pinnacle Financial Partners, Synchrony Financial and Boston Private Financial Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/6/20, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (Symbol: PNFP), Synchrony Financial (Symbol: SYF), and Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: BPFH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 2/28/20, Synchrony Financial will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 2/13/20, and Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 2/21/20. As a percentage of PNFP's recent stock price of $60.79, this dividend works out to approximately 0.26%, so look for shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc to trade 0.26% lower — all else being equal — when PNFP shares open for trading on 2/6/20. Similarly, investors should look for SYF to open 0.67% lower in price and for BPFH to open 1.02% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PNFP, SYF, and BPFH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (Symbol: PNFP):



Synchrony Financial (Symbol: SYF):



Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: BPFH):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.05% for Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, 2.67% for Synchrony Financial, and 4.08% for Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc..

In Tuesday trading, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc shares are currently up about 1.4%, Synchrony Financial shares are up about 1.6%, and Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. shares are up about 1.2% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.