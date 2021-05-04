Ex-Dividend Reminder: Pinnacle Financial Partners, New York Community Bancorp and Federated Hermes

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/6/21, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (Symbol: PNFP), New York Community Bancorp Inc. (Symbol: NYCB), and Federated Hermes Inc (Symbol: FHI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 5/28/21, New York Community Bancorp Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 5/18/21, and Federated Hermes Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 5/14/21. As a percentage of PNFP's recent stock price of $88.30, this dividend works out to approximately 0.20%, so look for shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc to trade 0.20% lower — all else being equal — when PNFP shares open for trading on 5/6/21. Similarly, investors should look for NYCB to open 1.41% lower in price and for FHI to open 0.92% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PNFP, NYCB, and FHI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (Symbol: PNFP):



New York Community Bancorp Inc. (Symbol: NYCB):



Federated Hermes Inc (Symbol: FHI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.82% for Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, 5.65% for New York Community Bancorp Inc., and 3.69% for Federated Hermes Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc shares are currently up about 0.5%, New York Community Bancorp Inc. shares are off about 0.6%, and Federated Hermes Inc shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

