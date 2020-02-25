Ex-Dividend Reminder: Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Voya Financial and Power Integrations

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/27/20, Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: PDM), Voya Financial Inc (Symbol: VOYA), and Power Integrations Inc. (Symbol: POWI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 3/20/20, Voya Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 3/27/20, and Power Integrations Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 3/31/20. As a percentage of PDM's recent stock price of $24.02, this dividend works out to approximately 0.87%, so look for shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc to trade 0.87% lower — all else being equal — when PDM shares open for trading on 2/27/20. Similarly, investors should look for VOYA to open 0.25% lower in price and for POWI to open 0.20% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PDM, VOYA, and POWI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: PDM):



Voya Financial Inc (Symbol: VOYA):



Power Integrations Inc. (Symbol: POWI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.50% for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc, 1.01% for Voya Financial Inc, and 0.82% for Power Integrations Inc..

In Tuesday trading, Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc shares are currently down about 0.2%, Voya Financial Inc shares are down about 0.6%, and Power Integrations Inc. shares are down about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.